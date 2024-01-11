BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BLK traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $790.04. The company had a trading volume of 191,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,755. The stock has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $749.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $704.07. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $777.80.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

