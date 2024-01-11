BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Cut by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $790.04. The stock had a trading volume of 191,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,755. The business’s 50 day moving average is $749.12 and its 200 day moving average is $704.07. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The stock has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $777.80.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

