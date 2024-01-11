BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Holdings Lifted by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,388 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.10% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKN. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 70.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 290,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 41,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 85,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 106.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 364,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 188,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

BKN stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $11.83. 43,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,316. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.