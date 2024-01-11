BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.6 %

BLE stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $11.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

