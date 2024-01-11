BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Shares Purchased by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $931,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 836,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 236,581 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.74. 40,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,639. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $11.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

