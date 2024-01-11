BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock Position Raised by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 338,456 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 898,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 58,203 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 38,268 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 394,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 386,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 29.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $54.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.67%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,266.67%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.