Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Blackstone by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.08. 1,162,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,238. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.06 and its 200-day moving average is $106.73. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.68.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

