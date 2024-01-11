Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading Down 8.7%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 399,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,400,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLND shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

The firm has a market cap of $578.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 144.45% and a negative return on equity of 336.06%. The company had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.01 million. Analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,608 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $262,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

