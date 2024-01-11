Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.95.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,576 shares of company stock valued at $118,482,205. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $320.67. 2,265,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,714. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.65. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $325.37. The company has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.