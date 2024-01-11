Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $7.71 on Thursday, reaching $226.23. 54,663,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,229,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.60 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.