Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 685 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Broadcom comprises about 0.6% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,080.03. The company had a trading volume of 622,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,425. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,012.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $915.74. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $559.11 and a one year high of $1,151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

