Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.4% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

NYSE MCD traded down $3.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $290.82. The stock had a trading volume of 614,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,397. The company has a market capitalization of $210.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.24. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

