Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 6.8%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.56. Approximately 1,270,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,059,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.31.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 24.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,210.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 582,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 229,639 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 391.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

