BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DSM opened at $5.78 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 125,040.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at about $119,000.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.