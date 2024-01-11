BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Shares Acquired by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 40,475 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 336.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 37,719 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 109,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter valued at $75,000.

NYSE:LEO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 77,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,649. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

