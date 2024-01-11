BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BOC Hong Kong Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHKLY traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,356. BOC Hong Kong has a 52-week low of $50.17 and a 52-week high of $71.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.29.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

