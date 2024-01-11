Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG traded down $7.55 on Thursday, reaching $3,513.60. 43,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,356. The stock has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,276.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,082.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,214.65 and a twelve month high of $3,580.62.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,492.15.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

