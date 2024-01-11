Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

NYSE:BAH opened at $127.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $131.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.45 and a 200 day moving average of $119.84.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.68%.

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

