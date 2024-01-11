Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,596 shares of company stock worth $31,272,559. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $632.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $637.05. The stock has a market cap of $600.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $592.13 and its 200 day moving average is $549.93.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.