Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,789. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $59.96 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average is $53.29.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

