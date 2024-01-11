Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of research firms have commented on BOX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.06, a P/E/G ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.91. BOX has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at $74,080,575.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $882,320 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BOX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,967,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,132,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,465,000 after buying an additional 70,129 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,449,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,942,000 after buying an additional 349,976 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,797,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BOX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,537,000 after buying an additional 158,270 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

