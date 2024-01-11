BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Acquires £376.38 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Murray Auchincloss bought 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 459 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £376.38 ($479.77).

On Monday, December 11th, Murray Auchincloss purchased 80 shares of BP stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 468 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £374.40 ($477.25).

On Friday, November 10th, Murray Auchincloss acquired 78 shares of BP stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 475 ($6.05) per share, with a total value of £370.50 ($472.28).

On Tuesday, October 31st, Murray Auchincloss bought 3,614 shares of BP stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £8,998.86 ($11,470.82).

LON BP traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 456.45 ($5.82). The company had a trading volume of 23,085,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 472.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 488.11. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 447.20 ($5.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 570.57 ($7.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 2,018.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 490 ($6.25) to GBX 525 ($6.69) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BP from GBX 650 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.41) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BP from GBX 550 ($7.01) to GBX 625 ($7.97) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.01) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 618.10 ($7.88).

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

