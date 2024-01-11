Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCLI opened at $0.33 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.22.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

