Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in December

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Brambles Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Brambles stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,803. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48. Brambles has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $19.97.
Brambles Company Profile
