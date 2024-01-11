BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 17,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 33,542 shares.The stock last traded at $5.05 and had previously closed at $5.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $517.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.86.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

Featured Stories

