Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7 %

BMY traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,647,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,788,859. The stock has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

