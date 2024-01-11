Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $6.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.71. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $11.36.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth about $160,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.