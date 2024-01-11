Brokerages Set Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Price Target at $13.30

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Desjardins began coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 56.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 192,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 58,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

