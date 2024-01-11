Brokerages Set Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target at $35.38

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHVN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $46.52 on Thursday. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts predict that Biohaven will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $459,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,937.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 42.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,655,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,075 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,316,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 959,947 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Biohaven by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,231,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 851,506 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at $9,562,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth $9,200,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

