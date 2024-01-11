Brokerages Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) PT at $102.67

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on DVA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get DaVita alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DVA

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $109.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. DaVita has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $116.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,725,000 after buying an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,295,000 after acquiring an additional 260,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,847,000 after acquiring an additional 63,136 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,606,000 after purchasing an additional 292,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $116,373,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Get Free Report

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.