Brokerages Set IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Price Target at GBX 987.80

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 987.80 ($12.59).

IGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 801 ($10.21) to GBX 859 ($10.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.75) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,110 ($14.15) to GBX 980 ($12.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

IG Group stock opened at GBX 764 ($9.74) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 712.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 681.02. IG Group has a 52 week low of GBX 600.50 ($7.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 828 ($10.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 878.16, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.53.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

