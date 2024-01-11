Brokerages Set Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target at $15.33

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 149,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 98.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 39,449 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,364,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 98,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 40,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 484.24%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

