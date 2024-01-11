Brokers Set Expectations for Neogen Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neogen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Neogen alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -170.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.85 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at $548,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,469.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.