Brookline Capital Management Comments on Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.06) EPS.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 357.47% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%.

KYMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 216,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,965.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,552,306 shares in the company, valued at $29,708,841.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $74,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at $772,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 216,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $2,518,965.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,552,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,708,841.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

