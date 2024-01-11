Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brunello Cucinelli from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $46.11. 703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $51.33.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

