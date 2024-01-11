Bryah Resources Limited (ASX:BYH) Insider Leslie Ingraham Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Bryah Resources Limited (ASX:BYH – Get Free Report) insider Leslie Ingraham acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$13,000.00 ($8,724.83).

Leslie Ingraham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bryah Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, December 27th, Leslie Ingraham acquired 1,000,000 shares of Bryah Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$13,000.00 ($8,724.83).

Bryah Resources Stock Performance

About Bryah Resources

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bryah Resources Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, manganese, and base metal deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Bryah Basin project covering an area of 1,135 square kilometers located to the north of the town of Meekatharra, Western Australia; and 100% interest in the Gabanintha project covering an area of 170 square kilometers situated to the south of the town of Meekatharra, Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bryah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.