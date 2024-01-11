Bryah Resources Limited (ASX:BYH) Insider Leslie Ingraham Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Bryah Resources Limited (ASX:BYH – Get Free Report) insider Leslie Ingraham acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$13,000.00 ($8,724.83).
Leslie Ingraham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 27th, Leslie Ingraham acquired 1,000,000 shares of Bryah Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$13,000.00 ($8,724.83).
Bryah Resources Stock Performance
About Bryah Resources
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bryah Resources
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 7 best bank stocks to invest in ahead of rising interest rates
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How to trade options if you believe a big price move is coming
Receive News & Ratings for Bryah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.