BSW Wealth Partners Has $1.40 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,837,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 206,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,815,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $164.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.00 and a 200-day moving average of $146.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $166.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $296.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.81.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

