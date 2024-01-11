BSW Wealth Partners Has $120,000 Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

BSW Wealth Partners cut its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,956 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,057,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in United Microelectronics by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,583,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,333 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in United Microelectronics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,219,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,135,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,019 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $8.04 on Thursday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.20.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Microelectronics from $8.40 to $10.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

