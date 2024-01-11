BSW Wealth Partners Has $129,000 Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

BSW Wealth Partners cut its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Telefónica were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,594,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,066,000 after buying an additional 2,934,188 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after buying an additional 1,689,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,168,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,860,000 after buying an additional 767,264 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,385,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,703,000 after buying an additional 224,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 71,789 shares in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.1592 dividend. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

