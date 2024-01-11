BSW Wealth Partners Sells 29,454 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,454 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Nomura were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Nomura by 109.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nomura in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nomura Price Performance

Nomura stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.