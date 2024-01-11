BTIG Research Reiterates Neutral Rating for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

ACRS has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.53% and a negative net margin of 534.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aclaris Therapeutics

In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,730,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,789,000 after acquiring an additional 190,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,012,000 after acquiring an additional 478,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,363,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,037,000 after acquiring an additional 33,482 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,269,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 875,109 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,736,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 391,900 shares during the period.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

