BTIG Research Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

Biogen Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $254.23 on Friday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

