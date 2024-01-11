Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Gap Down to $43.72

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.72, but opened at $40.56. Buckle shares last traded at $40.56, with a volume of 97,673 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Buckle from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday.

Buckle Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.50 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 53.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk acquired 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $26,547.95. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,102.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Buckle by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Buckle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Buckle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Buckle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

