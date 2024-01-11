Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.86.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $167.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $67.60 and a 1 year high of $171.03.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

