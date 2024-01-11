Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bureau Veritas Stock Down 0.7 %

About Bureau Veritas

BVVBY stock traded down C$0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$49.83. 7,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,245. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$48.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.68. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of C$44.55 and a twelve month high of C$59.09.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

