C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 374,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,564 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $32,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 94,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 103,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

