C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 7.1%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.46 and last traded at $26.51. Approximately 4,496,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 6,435,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AI

C3.ai Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In other news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $274,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $274,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,886.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,931 shares of company stock worth $1,876,191 over the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 20.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in C3.ai by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.