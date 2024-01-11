Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,555,000 after acquiring an additional 946,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,623,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,922,000 after acquiring an additional 244,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,113,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,985,000 after acquiring an additional 196,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,272,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,618,000 after acquiring an additional 419,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

