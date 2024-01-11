Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 257 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Xylem by 350,026.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after buying an additional 29,157,166 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10,558.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,913 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $112.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.61. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

