Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 704 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. American National Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $86.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.47.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.